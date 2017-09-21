20 oktober 2017 van 14:30 tot 15:30
Promotie: Adaptive planning strategies for MR-guided HDR prostate brachytherapy using a single needle MR-compatible robotic system
Begindatum en -tijd20 oktober 2017 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd20 oktober 2017 15:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw
PromovendusM.E.P.M. Borot de Battisti
ProefschriftAdaptive planning strategies for MR-guided HDR prostate brachytherapy using a single needle MR-compatible robotic system
Promotor(es)prof.dr.ir. J.J.W. Lagendijk
Co-promotor(es)dr.ir. M.A. Moerlanddr. B.M.J. Denis de Senneville
EntreeGratis
Aanmelden
Niet nodig