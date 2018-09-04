18 oktober 2018 van 12:30 tot 18:00

"Financial Crises and the Politics of Banking"

Prof. F. de Vries Lezing 2018 met Anat Admati

De Prof. F. de Vries Stichting, in samenwerking met de Universiteit Utrecht en het strategisch thema Instituties voor Open Samenlevingen, is trots de keynote-spreker van de Prof. F. de Vries Lezing 2018 bekend te maken: Anat Admati.

Professor Anat Admati. Photo: Nancy Rothstein

Anat Admati is hoogleraar Finance and Economics aan Stanford University. Zij heeft uitvoerig onderzoek gedaan naar financiële markten, handelsmechanismen en, meer recent, corporate governance en het bankwezen. Mede door haar betrokkenheid bij het debat over het reguleren van de financiële sector, is zij genomineerd door Time Magazine als een van de 100 meest invloedrijke personen ter wereld, en door Foreign Policy Magazine als een van de 100 global thinkers in 2014.

Programma

(de voertaal tijdens deze middag is Engels)

12:30

Lunch

14:00

Introduction by the chairman of the Prof. F. de Vries Foundation: Professor Hans Schenk

14:15

Lecture by Professor Anat Admati: Financial Crises and the Politics of Banking

15:30

Reflections by:

  • Professor Dirk Bezemer

    Economics of International Financial Development at University of Groningen

  • Joanne Kellermann

    Ex-founding Member and Director of the Single Resolution Board (SRB), Brussels; former member of the Executive Board of the Central Bank of The Netherlands (DNB); former Partner NautaDutilh, Member of the Board of Trustees, Utrecht University

16:00

Discussion

16:45

Drinks & bites

18:00

End of program

Begindatum en -tijd
18 oktober 2018 12:30
Einddatum en -tijd
18 oktober 2018 18:00
Locatie
Paushuize, Kromme Nieuwegracht 49 Utrecht
