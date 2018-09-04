De Prof. F. de Vries Stichting, in samenwerking met de Universiteit Utrecht en het strategisch thema Instituties voor Open Samenlevingen, is trots de keynote-spreker van de Prof. F. de Vries Lezing 2018 bekend te maken: Anat Admati.
"Financial Crises and the Politics of Banking"
Prof. F. de Vries Lezing 2018 met Anat Admati
Anat Admati is hoogleraar Finance and Economics aan Stanford University. Zij heeft uitvoerig onderzoek gedaan naar financiële markten, handelsmechanismen en, meer recent, corporate governance en het bankwezen. Mede door haar betrokkenheid bij het debat over het reguleren van de financiële sector, is zij genomineerd door Time Magazine als een van de 100 meest invloedrijke personen ter wereld, en door Foreign Policy Magazine als een van de 100 global thinkers in 2014.
Programma
Lunch
Introduction by the chairman of the Prof. F. de Vries Foundation: Professor Hans Schenk
Lecture by Professor Anat Admati: Financial Crises and the Politics of Banking
Reflections by:
-
Professor Dirk Bezemer
Economics of International Financial Development at University of Groningen
-
Joanne Kellermann
Ex-founding Member and Director of the Single Resolution Board (SRB), Brussels; former member of the Executive Board of the Central Bank of The Netherlands (DNB); former Partner NautaDutilh, Member of the Board of Trustees, Utrecht University
Discussion
Drinks & bites
End of program