POSTPONED SG: Cover to cover - Jane Goodall - My Life with the Chimpanzees

ATTENTION! This event has been postponed due to the preventive actions against the spread of the coronavirus. We are looking for ways to postpone this lecture to the fall. Keep in mind to check www.sg.uu.nl for updates.

Deze lezing wordt in het Engels gegeven.

Observing chimpanzees in the wild, Jane Goodall discovered they were much more social and intelligent than previously believed. Behavioural biologist Lisette van den Berg MSc (UU) explains how her work revolutionised our knowledge of chimp behaviour, and changed the way we look at the relationship between humans and other species.

Deze lezing maakt deel uit van de lezingenreeks Cover to cover.