Plan S implementatie: informatie- & discussiebijeenkomst

Medewerkers en studenten van de Universiteit Utrecht en UMC zijn uitgenodigd om een informatie- en discussiebijeenkomst over Plan S bij te wonen op maandag 17 december. In de bijeenkomst komt aan het bod wat er tot nu toe bekend is over Plan S en de implementatie ervan. Ook wordt er een forum geboden van waaruit onderzoekers hun feedback kunnen organiseren.

De voertaal van de bijeenkomst is Engels, daarom leest u het verdere bericht in het Engels.

Plan S

With the announcement of Plan S on the 4th of September, signed by NWO and funders from eleven other European countries as well as the Gates Foundation and Wellcome Trust, the Open Access discussion has gotten increasingly heated. While many support the goals of the plan - that is, full and immediate Open Access - its principles have been criticized for focusing on an APC-based gold Open Access model (where journal articles are charged upon publication), and taking away academic freedom by limiting the number of acceptable publishing venues.

Plan S vague?

Another critique of the original Plan S, was its vagueness: the plan, as first published, listed ten guiding principles that left much room for interpretation. This has now changed with the implementation guidance published by the coalition behind Plan S on the 27th of November. This guidance provides more detail on the exact rules and guidelines that researchers will have to adhere to when receiving funding from Plan S signatories.The implementation is open for feedback until February 1st, 2019.