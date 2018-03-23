Oratie dr. D. van Baarle: ‘Wie de schoen past….’

In her lecture ‘Wie de schoen past….”, Prof van Baarle will address the importance of identifying critical features of the immune response to viruses. Better understanding of host-pathogen interactions will provide insight in important immune response related features required for effective vaccination.

First, this knowledge can be used to identify individuals at risk for (certain) infectious diseases and may guide strategies to enhance the immune response to viruses and thereby improve viral vaccines. Secondly, it will enable personalized vaccination schemes for specific risk groups like older individuals, who suffer from deterioration of their immune capacity. In addition, it may contribute to enhanced understanding of mechanisms of immune protection which can be used for the development of novel vaccines.

Immunological knowledge on response to vaccination is crucial to map the determinants that can influence the effectiveness of the immune response, including infection history, and, in a broader context, environmental exposures. Identifying the mechanisms underlying long-term immune protection, immune waning in elderly and effects of external exposures, will help to develop novel vaccine strategies to protect the population during the life course. Consequently, specific focus on specific risk/vulnerable groups will move a “one size fits all approach” towards a new era of personalized vaccination.