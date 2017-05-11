Jaboury Ghazoul, hoogleraar Ecosystem Management aan ETH Zürich, is benoemd op de Prins Bernhard Leerstoel voor Internationaal Natuurbehoud aan de Universiteit Utrecht, waar hij onderzoek zal doen naar best practices in bosherstel. “Er loopt wereldwijd veel bosherstel, maar onze kennis loopt nog achter op de praktijk. Niet al het bosherstel is op dit moment gebaseerd op best practices, en daar wil ik verandering in brengen.”
12 juni 2017 van 16:15 tot 17:15
Oratie: Back to the Future: Restoring the past for an uncertain future
LocatieAcademiegebouw Domplein
