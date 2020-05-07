Online press conference: UU researchers give insight into their groundbreaking research on the antibody that blocks infection by the novel coronavirus

Researchers at Utrecht University, Erasmus Medical Center and Harbour BioMed (HBM) reported that they have identified a human antibody that prevents the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus from infecting cultured cells. The discovery, published online in Nature Communications, is an initial step towards developing a fully human antibody to treat or prevent the respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. In the online press conference for journalists on May 14, 2020, Berend-Jan Bosch will further explain his research. If you would like to join please send an email to communicatie.dgk@uu.nl.

Let op: Deze persconferentie wordt in het Engels gegeven.

