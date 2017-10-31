NCOH-lecture of Eric Brown in Utrecht - Save the date!

On December 12, 2017, Professor of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences Eric Brown (Institute for Infectious Disease Research at McMaster University) will give an inspiring lecture at Utrecht University about the continuous battle against all too smart bacterial pathogens, intriguingly titled:

‘To kill a bacterium, you need to think like a bacterium’

In the Brown lab, Eric and his colleagues are investigating enigmatic processes that are essential for the survival of bacterial pathogens and are working to understand these processes in the context of complex cell systems. Efforts to date have resulted in new knowledge, platforms, chemical probes, and lead compounds for antibacterial research. The ultimate goal of these studies is to contribute fresh directions for new antibacterial therapies.

Location: Lecture Hall Companion Animals, Munsterlaan 8, 3584 CP ​Utrecht

Date: Decembre 12, 2017

Time: 11:00 – 12:00 AM (lunch afterwards)