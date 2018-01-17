Meet the Dutch! - lecture by dr. Esther Stouthamer

The Faculty Club, in association with the International Neighbour Group, organizes a series of introductory lectures on The Netherlands and the Dutch people.

The lectures will be given by members of UU staff and by guest lecturers.

The next lecture is on Wednesday April 25 and will be given by dr. Esther Stouthamer, an expert on (human-influenced) evolution of deltas, in particular the Rhine-Meuse delta. She is director of the UU research focus area ‘Future Deltas’. Dr. Stouthamer is associate professor at the dept. of Geosciences.

Titel of the lecture is In the Delta of so many rivers, (living below sea level).

‘Netherlands’ literally means ‘lower countries’. Half of the Netherlands is below sea level. And this low-lying country has been fighting back water for more than 1,000 years, when farmers built the first dykes. And in the 20th century a whole province was reclaimed from the sea. How can that even be true?

Water management was the key driver for the development of the Dutch Delta. Marshlands were drained and small-scale dike systems were erected. Later existing shallow lakes were turned into polders using new drainage techniques, such as windmills and steam engines. To offer safe investment and settlement conditions, embankments along rivers were enforced together with coastal protection with dams and barriers, often triggered by major flood hazards. Spatial development and water management are closely related in the Dutch Delta. The safe delta and its excellent (water) infrastructure stimulated economic development and vice versa. And the increased number of people living in the delta was calling for increasing flood protection and fresh water supply.

If you want to learn more about this densely populated country living under the constant threat of the sea, come to the Faculty Club and listen on 25th April.

The lecture starts at 18.00 hrs in the Kanunnikenzaal of the Faculty Club (Achter de Dom 7A, first floor). After the lecture, around 19.30 hrs, an informal dinner (Dish-of-the-day 15 euro) with the speaker will be served in the dining room of the Faculty Club, providing ample opportunity for further discussion.