Meet the Dutch!

The Dutch Golden Age. A journey through a unique period in Dutch history

The next lecture is on Wednesday February 15 and will be given by prof.dr. Maarten Prak, Professor of Social and Economic History at the Department of History and Art History. His research concentrates on the lives of the inhabitants of European - and especially Dutch - towns during the Middle Ages and Early Modern period.

Professor Prak takes us on a journey through the Dutch Golden Age. He charts the political, social, economic and cultural history of that unique period in Dutch History through subjects that range from the introduction of the tulip to the experience of immigrants and Jews in Dutch society, the paintings of Vermeer and Rembrandt, and the ideas of Spinoza. He sets the Dutch experience within a European context and examines the extent to which the Golden Age was a product of its own past or the harbinger of the more modern, industrialized and enlightened society of the future.

