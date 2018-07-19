International conference: Shaping environments for motor development

Join us for the first conference about infant motor development in context at Utrecht University!



Motor development in diverse cultural contexts - Results of a cross-cultural project

Keynote by Osnat Atun-Einy | Ora Oudgenoeg-Paz | Saskia van Schaik

Development cascades: active infants in a responsive world

Keynote by Catherine Tamis-Lemonda

Motordevelopment in diverse cultural contexts

Keynote by Charles Super

Measurement and validation studies on motor development

Anneloes van Baar | Imke van Maren-Suir | Marike Boonzaaijer

Preterm birth and motor development

Marian Jongmans | Mijna Hadders-Algra

Registration

Click here for registration

For further information or questions, contact us at shapingmotordev@gmail.com