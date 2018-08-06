International conference higher education for students with disabilities

Higher education for students with disabilities: ensuring compliance with the UN Convention

The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities entered into force in the Netherlands on 14 July 2016. Institutions in higher education are working on the implementation of this treaty. Co-organised with Utrecht University and held in the beautiful historical city of Utrecht, the conference explores possibilities to make education more inclusive, featuring a programme full of inspiring speakers, workshops and networking opportunities.

Handicap + studie, the Dutch expert centre for studying with disabilities, supports educational institutions in making their education more inclusive for students with a disability. LINK is a network of organisations, educational institutions, disability professionals, academics, students and interested individuals from all over Europe who share the same ultimate goal: the full inclusion of students with a disability in higher education.