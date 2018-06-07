Incluusion Conferentie: The road to integration through higher education

WORKSHOPS DESCRIPTION

Incluusion students: stories & experiences

What is it like to be a refugee student in the Netherlands? What is it like to adapt to an educational system that is completely different from what you’re used to? During this workshop Incluusion students will share stories about their academic and personal life in the Netherlands.

Young Innovators

Students from the Utrecht University Honors program Young Innovators will be discussing the ins and outs of Incluusion. They will show how a simple infrastructure can help hundreds of refugee students and teach you how you can implement this model in your institution.

Undocumented and the Right to Education

Should Undocumented refugees be allowed in educational programs? During this workshop we will explore best practices from different cities in the Netherlands with regard to access to higher education for undocumented refugees.

Does It Matter Where You Live in the Netherlands?

Almost all refugees that come to the Netherlands have lived in multiple locations. Was their life very different when they lived in rural areas as opposed to a big city? In this workshop Incluusion students will talk about what it means to have lived in several asylum centers across the country and what impact this has had on their lives.

Intercultural dialogue

What is it like to study and work with someone from a different cultural background? How can a different point of view help you to become more aware of others’ and your own beliefs? During this workshop we will reflect upon teachers’ and buddies’ experiences. You will also engage in an informal dialogue to challenge your own perspectives and learn about other peoples’ experiences.