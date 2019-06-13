Incluusion conferentie 2019: Journeys into Identity

On 21 June Utrecht University will be hosting the 3rd Incluusion conference Journeys into Identity. How do refugees navigate ‘old’ and ‘new’ identities? What influence does labeling and stigmatization have on the lives of refugees? What role do education and communities play in shaping one’s identity?

During the conference refugee students and international speakers will tackle these questions. The conference will consist of a plenary session followed by several workshops. Speakers for the plenary session include Dutch author Naema Tahir and Yemeni photographer Thana Faroq. During the workshops refugee students from Incluusion will share their experiences and stories.

For more information, please visit the Incluusion conference webpage.