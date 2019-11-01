Improve your online presence

Omdat deze workshop in het Engels wordt gegeven is er geen Nederlandse vertaling beschikbaar. Lees verder voor de Engelse beschrijving van de workshop.

How visible are you and your research online? Is it easy for others to find and cite your papers? Is it possible to share your posters and slides? How many online profiles do you need, and how do you keep them up-to-date? What is an ORCID? Should you share your research results on the mainstream social media, or join online research platforms like research gate?

This and more will be discussed during this workshop. We will explore frequently used platforms, their pros and cons, and how to use them effectively. We will focus on their technical aspects, how to create links to your papers and posters, and how to make use of the auto-update functions.

Bring your laptop and get started right away!