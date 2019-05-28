17 juni 2019 van 14:30 tot 15:30
Promotie Jo-Ann Kerperien
Immunomodulatory properties of dietary non-digestible galacto-, fructo- and acidic-oligosaccharides in vaccination and cow’s milk allergy: Mucosal and systemic immunoregulation by oligosaccharides
Begindatum en -tijd17 juni 2019 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd17 juni 2019 15:30
LocatieAcademiegebouw Domplein
PromovendusJ. Kerperien
Promotor(es)prof. dr. J. Garssen
Co-promotor(es)dr. L.E.M. Willemsendr. L.M.J. Knippels