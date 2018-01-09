1 maart 2018 van 17:30 tot 18:15

Health and happiness | You are what you eat

Many food bloggers promote eating specific products while fanatically opposing others: more kale, less bread. These choices are closely linked to personal identity and beliefs. But what is the science behind this? With nutrition scientist Prof Renger Witkamp (WUR).

1 maart 2018 17:30
1 maart 2018 18:15
Green Office Utrecht
Gratis
