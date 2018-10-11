Graphene Nanoribbons: from fume hood to transistor

In order to fulfill their promise as candidates for tomorrow’s molecular electronics, controlling the structure of graphene nanoribbons (GNRs) down to the atomic level is of utmost importance. This is achieved using the bottom-up methodology, which comprises organic synthesis of precursor molecules and subsequent on-surface synthesis into graphene nanostructures. The processes and intermediates in the on-surface synthesis are studied using scanning tunneling microscopy and atomic force microscopy, and the thus-obtained graphene nanoribbons are subjected to extensive electronic characterization. This characterization is furthermore supported with electronic structure calculations on the basis of density functional theory and tight-binding calculations. In order to carry out the latter, a Mathematica package was developed. The research presented in this thesis has led to the synthesis of various types of GNR, understanding about their formation and properties, and synthesis and characterization of heterostructures of graphene nanoribbons containing electronic functionality. As a result, the work in this thesis presents significant steps forward in GNR-based nanoelectronics as well as in the development of methodologies related to electronic structure characterization and on-surface synthesis, which is of considerable interest in the communal progression towards tomorrow’s electronics.