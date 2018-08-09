5 september 2018 van 14:30 tot 15:30
Promotie Roberto Daltro Vidal de Souza Morais
Endocrine and paracrine regulation of spermatogonial differentiation in zebrafish (Danio rerio)
Begindatum en -tijd5 september 2018 14:30
Einddatum en -tijd5 september 2018 15:30
LocatieUtrecht University Hall
PromovendusR.D. Vidal de Souza Morais MSc
ProefschriftEndocrine and paracrine regulation of spermatogonial differentiation in zebrafish (Danio rerio)
Promotor(es)prof. dr. S.J.L. van den Heuvel
Co-promotor(es)dr. R.W. Schulzdr. J. Bogerd