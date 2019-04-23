Het eerste Utrecht Degrowth Symposium vindt plaats op vrijdag 28 juni aan de Universiteit Utrecht. Op het symposium komen internationale degrowth-experts vanuit verschillende disciplines samen om te discussiëren over de betekenis en toekomst van degrowth. Ook biedt het mogelijkheid om de opkomende degrowth-netwerken in Nederland bij elkaar te brengen en te versterken. De inschrijving voor het symposium is nu geopend.

Over manieren om te ‘ontgroeien’ wordt zowel in sociale bewegingen als in de academische wereld nagedacht. De zoektocht is hierbij naar mogelijke wegen naar een duurzame toekomst, op een manier waarbij de materiële omvang van de mondiale economie op democratische en distributieve wijze wordt teruggeschroefd. Dit zou landen binnen hun reproductieve grenzen van ecosystemen moeten houden.

Read the remainder part of the article below in English.

Originated in the early 2000s, degrowth is now widely researched and practiced across Europe. However, not all experts support the idea of degrowth and argue that sustainability can be achieved through innovations that contribute to economic growth. This Degrowth Symposium aims to spark a research-based discussion on this much-debated topic.

At the symposium we invite academia and civil society to discuss degrowth:

What is degrowth?

What does degrowth mean in practice?

What is the academic and societal debate on degrowth about?

Is degrowth a sustainable alternative to a society dependent on economic growth?

Is this solely a discussion for the Global North, or also for the Global South?

Expect an afternoon with international keynote speakers from academia and civil society, a panel debate and lively interactions.