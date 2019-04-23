28 juni 2019 van 13:00 tot 19:00

Leven op een beperkte planeet – Alternatieven voor economische groei

Eerste Utrecht Degrowth Symposium

Het eerste Utrecht Degrowth Symposium vindt plaats op vrijdag 28 juni aan de Universiteit Utrecht. Op het symposium komen internationale degrowth-experts vanuit verschillende disciplines samen om te discussiëren over de betekenis en toekomst van degrowth. Ook biedt het mogelijkheid om de opkomende degrowth-netwerken in Nederland bij elkaar te brengen en te versterken. De inschrijving voor het symposium is nu geopend.

Over manieren om te ‘ontgroeien’ wordt zowel in sociale bewegingen als in de academische wereld nagedacht. De zoektocht is hierbij naar mogelijke wegen naar een duurzame toekomst, op een manier waarbij de materiële omvang van de mondiale economie op democratische en distributieve wijze wordt teruggeschroefd. Dit zou landen binnen hun reproductieve grenzen van ecosystemen moeten houden.

Originated in the early 2000s, degrowth is now widely researched and practiced across Europe. However, not all experts support the idea of degrowth and argue that sustainability can be achieved through innovations that contribute to economic growth. This Degrowth Symposium aims to spark a research-based discussion on this much-debated topic.

At the symposium we invite academia and civil society to discuss degrowth:

  • What is degrowth?

  • What does degrowth mean in practice?

  • What is the academic and societal debate on degrowth about?

  • Is degrowth a sustainable alternative to a society dependent on economic growth?

  • Is this solely a discussion for the Global North, or also for the Global South?

Expect an afternoon with international keynote speakers from academia and civil society, a panel debate and lively interactions.

Degrowth
Programme

13:00 Doors open & music
13:20 Welcome

13:30

Degrowth as a project for societal transformation: its science and its relevance
Lecture by Dr Barbara Muraca, University of Oregon (with Q&A)  

14:15

Degrowth in the Global South: scientific and policy perspectives
Lecture by Dr Julien-François Gerber, International Institute of Social Studies (with Q&A)  

15:00

Interactive break: What does degrowth mean to you? 

16:00

Degrowth in practice: examples from Germany
Lecture by Nina Treu, Konzeptwerk Neue Ökonomie (with Q&A)

16:45

Prospects for degrowth: a discussion
Panel discussion with Kris de Decker (Lowtech Magazine), Nina Treu (Konzeptwerk Neue Ökonomie), Ties Temmink (Extinction Rebellion)
17:35 Closing

17:45

Drinks

 

Moderator: Dr Giuseppe Feola

Organisation

Utrecht University researchers work together with colleagues from other universities and civil society at the Dutch degrowth platform to study and discuss degrowth in a transdisciplinary way. The symposium is organised by:

Ana Poças Ribeiro
Promovendus
dr. Giuseppe Feola
Universitair hoofddocent
Laura van Oers MSc
Promovendus
dr. Richard Lane
Onderzoeker
Paul Stegmann MSc
Promovendus
Olga Coretcaia
Onderzoeks- en onderwijsmedewerker

Support

The symposium is supported by Pathways to Sustainability, and the Utrecht Sustainability Lectures (Copernicus Institute of Sustainable Development).

Begindatum en -tijd
28 juni 2019 13:00
Einddatum en -tijd
28 juni 2019 19:00
Locatie
Utrecht University, Educatorium: Theatron, Leuvenlaan 19, Utrecht
