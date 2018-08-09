Een vinger in de Amerikaanse pap: fundamenteel fysisch en militair onderzoek in Nederland tijdens de vroege Koude Oorlog

The atombombs of August 1945 had made scientists and politicians aware of the powerful consequences of applied and fundamental nuclear physics. In the Netherlands, both state officials and physicists felt a deep sense of urgency to make fast and significant contributions to physics in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. The level of activity of the physicists in organizing is striking, compared to their colleagues in other scientific disciplines or to the (pre-)war period. The change in Dutch policies is just as surprising, compared to the slow start of the Institute for Applied Research (TNO) before the war. In 1945 Prime Minister Schermerhorn was personally involved in the founding of the Foundation for Fundamental Research on Matter (FOM), which became the leading post-war funding organisation for physics. Within a few years, Dutch physics would regain some of the prestige and power it had enjoyed in its second golden age around 1900. It assured itself long term financial resources that lasted for decades. Why did the Dutch Government act so fast, so decisively and so generously to support fundamental research amid the rubble of war? How were the physicists able to set up such a str ong and effective lobby and what was their research agenda? The shaping of Dutch 'Big Science' in the early years of the Cold War is not a story of academics and decision makers alone. Large scale research arose in close interaction with corporate industries (e.g. Philips' NatLab, BPM), international military infrastructure (NATO) and European research projects like CERN. Under the new 'organization and management' of physics enterprises were created that faced the paradox of secrecy and freedom in science. In what manner did the physicists, leaving their ivory towers, deal with possible conflicting issues as a heightened sense of moral responsibility, generous funding and growing international tension?