24 september 2018 van 12:45 tot 13:45
Promotie Sara Casado Lopez
Dichomitus squalens: the role of a white-rot fungus and its offspring in wood colonization and degradation
Begindatum en -tijd24 september 2018 12:45
Einddatum en -tijd24 september 2018 13:45
LocatieAcademiegebouw Domplein
PromovendusS. Casado Lopez Msc.
ProefschriftDichomitus squalens: the role of a white-rot fungus and its offspring in wood colonization and degradation
Promotor(es)prof. dr. ir. R.P. de Vries
Co-promotor(es)dr. M.R. Mäkelä