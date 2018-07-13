29 augustus 2018 van 16:15 tot 17:15

Promotie Hester Stubbé-Alberts

Designing learning opportunities for the hardest to reach: Game-based mathematics learning for out-of-school children in Sudan

29 augustus 2018 16:15
29 augustus 2018 17:15
Academiegebouw
H.E. Stubbé-Alberts
prof. dr. W.R. van Joolingen
dr. A.H. van der Hulst
