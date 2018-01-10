14 februari 2018 van 10:30 tot 11:30

Promotie Chrysa Pantazopoulou

De mechanismen en gevolgen van buurplantdetectie in Arabidopsis thaliana

Lees meer over het promotieonderzoek van Chrysa Pantazopoulou in het persbericht 'Oog-plant coördinatie bepaald door het oog'.

Begindatum en -tijd
14 februari 2018 10:30
Einddatum en -tijd
14 februari 2018 11:30
Locatie
Academiegebouw Domplein
Promovendus
C. (Chrysa) Pantazopoulou
Proefschrift
Mechanisms and consequences of neighbour detection in Arabidopsis thaliana
Promotor(es)
prof.dr. R. Pierikprof.dr. L.A.C.J. Voesenek
