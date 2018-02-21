Fosfatidylcholine is de kwantitatief belangrijkste membraanbouwsteen in eukaryote organismen en staat te boek als essentieel, d.w.z. eukaryoten (inclusief de modeleukaryoot bakkersgist (S. cerevisiae)) kunnen niet overleven zonder dit membraanlipide. Recent hebben wij een gistmutant opgepikt die uitstekend groeit zonder fosfatidylcholine. In dit project is het mechanisme in kaart gebracht dat compenseert voor de afwezigheid van fosfatidylcholine.
28 maart 2018 van 14:30 tot 15:30
Promotie van Xue Bao
Characterization of Saccharomyces cerevisiae suppressor mutants devoid of the membrane lipid phosphatidylcholine
LocatieAcademiegebouw
PromovendusX. (Xue) Bao
Promotor(es)prof.dr. J.A. Killian
Co-promotor(es)dr. A.I.P.M. de Kroon