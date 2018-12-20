Alumni Event RMA Linguistics 2019

The aim of the Alumni Event is to allow alumni to connect with each other, current students and former tutors. There will be a dinner, drinks and 'speed dating' sessions, which are informal one-to-one conversations with students who choose to speak with you based on the career you’ve had after graduating.

If you are only able to attend part of the event, or have any other suggestions, do not hesitate to contact us through the RSVP form (link below) or sending an email to s.dewilde@uu.nl.

The preliminary schedule is as follows:

From 17:30: Welcome drinks

From 18:00: Dinner exclusively for alumni

From 19:00: Current students join for 'speed dating' sessions

From 20:00: Informal drinks with fellow alumni & current students