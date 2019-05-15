24 september 2019 van 18:30 tot 21:30

Alumni-avond in Den Haag - Terrorist threat in 2019

Dit evenement is in het Engels.

Terrorism is making headlines all the time. The rise and demise of the so-called Islamic Caliphate, foreign fighters joining battles in Syria and Iraq and many attacks across the world are worrying developments. We have invited alumni Jeanine de Roy van Zuijdewijn and Goos Hofstee to reflect upon these urgent issues with fellow alumni. Join us at Clingendael Institute on Tuesday 18 June.

Speakers
Alumna Goos Hofstee is Training and Research Fellow at the Clingendael Institute of International Relations, working on issues of international security and defense. She will talk about developments now that the physical Caliphate of IS has been defeated almost entirely. Looking to the future, how can counter-terrorism policies respond to the changing jihadist landscape?

Alumna Jeanine de Roy van Zuijdewijn will address the issue of foreign fighters. Approximately 300 Dutch citizens have gone to fight in Syria and Iraq. What policies have European countries developed to address the (potential) return of foreign fighters, including women and children? Jeanine de Roy van Zuijdewijn is researcher at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs (Leiden University) and research fellow at the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism.

