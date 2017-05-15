Alliance Day 2017

In 2017 the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), Utrecht University (UU) and the University Medical Center Utrecht (UMC Utrecht) have reinforced their existing collaboration with the establishment of an alliance, supported by a dedicated fund. This should help cement the on-going partnerships in the research and education fields of energy & climate, regenerative medicine & imaging and sport & vitality. But it should also lead to new strong combination of expertise, thereby contributing to solving today and tomorrow’s societal challenges.

This year, in 2017, the Utrecht-Eindhoven Alliance day will be an opportunity to reflect on progress to date and forge collaboration for future plans.

Researchers, (educational) staff, students but also companies interested in collaborating with research institutes are welcome to join. Do not hesitate to forward this invitation to anyone you would like to see joining the discussion.